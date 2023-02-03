Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Insider Sells $57,783.00 in Stock

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) insider Bryon C. Salazar sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $57,783.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Red River Bancshares Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RRBI opened at $51.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.95. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.86 and a 1-year high of $60.57. The firm has a market cap of $372.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 32.63%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 million. Analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Red River Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 5.45%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 6.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 166,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 43.7% in the second quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 43,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 13,298 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the second quarter worth $2,793,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the second quarter worth $101,000. 19.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

