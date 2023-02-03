Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Raised to $13.00 at Citigroup

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on UAA. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Under Armour stock opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 52.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

