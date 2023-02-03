Insider Selling: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Insider Sells $412,350.00 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) insider Chris J. Robertson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $412,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,705.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Agilysys Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $82.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 201.35 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.64. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.49 and a 12 month high of $86.00.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.12 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.51%. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,754,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 51.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Agilysys by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

