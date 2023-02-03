Insider Selling: CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW) Major Shareholder Sells $628,000.00 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW – Get Rating) major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $628,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,512,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,497,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CompoSecure Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of CMPOW stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.73.

