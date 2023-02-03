D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Hits New 1-Year High at $99.05

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.05 and last traded at $98.40, with a volume of 112908 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.56 and its 200 day moving average is $80.08.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,518 shares of company stock worth $3,181,130 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Stories

