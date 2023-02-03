D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Hits New 1-Year High at $99.05

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.05 and last traded at $98.40, with a volume of 112908 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.56 and its 200 day moving average is $80.08.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,518 shares of company stock worth $3,181,130 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

