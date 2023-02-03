TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Reaches New 1-Year High at $114.32

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $114.32 and last traded at $113.75, with a volume of 28036 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.30.

TFII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TFI International from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna downgraded TFI International from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TFI International from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on TFI International from C$145.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.63.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 40.2% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,548,000 after acquiring an additional 676,650 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd bought a new stake in TFI International during the third quarter worth about $44,298,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TFI International by 45.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 332,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,703,000 after buying an additional 103,377 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 16,900.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 67,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth approximately $3,438,000. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

