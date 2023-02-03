TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Reaches New 1-Year High at $114.32

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $114.32 and last traded at $113.75, with a volume of 28036 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TFII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TFI International from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna downgraded TFI International from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TFI International from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on TFI International from C$145.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.63.
TFI International Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60.
Institutional Trading of TFI International
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.
