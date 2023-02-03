DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $132.35

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $132.35 and last traded at $132.11, with a volume of 63611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.95.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.40.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 17.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,078,402.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,283 shares of company stock worth $4,475,632. 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.