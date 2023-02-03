Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Sets New 52-Week High at $144.74

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $144.74 and last traded at $144.34, with a volume of 13462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AIT shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.65. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.44 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIT. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.