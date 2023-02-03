Robert W. Baird Cuts Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Price Target to $7.00

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Li-Cycle from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

NYSE LICY opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07. Li-Cycle has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $9.48.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts expect that Li-Cycle will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter worth $932,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

