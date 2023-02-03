Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.56

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.56 and last traded at $80.56, with a volume of 5465 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.36.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

