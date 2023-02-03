Citigroup Boosts ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $19.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ACAD. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.56.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.04 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.49% and a negative return on equity of 47.09%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $27,834.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,796.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,372 shares of company stock worth $342,038 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $572,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,077,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,380,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

