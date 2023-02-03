Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.58

Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.58 and last traded at $19.10, with a volume of 201387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $789.17 million, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.05 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

