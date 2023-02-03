Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Gap Up to $12.93

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.93, but opened at $13.75. Peloton Interactive shares last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 11,013,986 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PTON. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.32.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 154.92%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,816,000 after acquiring an additional 851,812 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 10,745,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,468,000 after acquiring an additional 557,300 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,171 shares during the period. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,850,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

