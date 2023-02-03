Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Shares Gap Up to $38.43

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.43, but opened at $43.21. Dynatrace shares last traded at $42.87, with a volume of 1,800,497 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Dynatrace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 459.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.71%. Analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 793.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Further Reading

