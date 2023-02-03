Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.85

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.85 and last traded at $22.87, with a volume of 6933873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.07.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.05.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOXS. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 504.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,633,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,505,000 after buying an additional 1,363,038 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,185,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,399,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,992,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 218.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,912 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.