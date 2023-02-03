LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Gap Up to $12.88

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.88, but opened at $13.96. LivePerson shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 532,748 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.92.

LivePerson Trading Up 11.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.08 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 45.31% and a negative return on equity of 105.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in LivePerson by 46.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in LivePerson by 67.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in LivePerson by 665.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in LivePerson by 12,723.5% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

Further Reading

