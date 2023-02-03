Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $66.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $95.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.74.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,058. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,800 shares of company stock worth $6,933,324. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Further Reading

