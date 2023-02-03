William Blair Begins Coverage on Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

William Blair began coverage on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

CUTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cutera from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stephens reduced their target price on Cutera from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cutera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on Cutera from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $709.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. Cutera has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cutera

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.65 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 225.70% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. Analysts predict that Cutera will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at $1,232,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cutera by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period.

Cutera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.