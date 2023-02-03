Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $24.90

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.90, but opened at $26.42. Li Auto shares last traded at $26.71, with a volume of 2,586,236 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.05.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Li Auto by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Li Auto by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

