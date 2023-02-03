Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $4.80

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.80, but opened at $5.05. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 399,895 shares traded.

Separately, China Renaissance downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $276.77 million for the quarter. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 23.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 310.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

