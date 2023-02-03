Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Shares Gap Up to $15.77

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.77, but opened at $16.43. Qualtrics International shares last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 1,902,535 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on XM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Qualtrics International from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

Qualtrics International Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22.

Insider Activity

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 72.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.13%. The company had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 16,700 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 539,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,453.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualtrics International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Qualtrics International by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Qualtrics International by 338.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Qualtrics International by 45.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Articles

