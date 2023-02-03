McKesson (NYSE:MCK) PT Lowered to $440.00 at UBS Group

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $450.00 to $440.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MCK. Barclays increased their target price on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $416.30.

McKesson Stock Down 1.2 %

MCK opened at $366.48 on Tuesday. McKesson has a 12-month low of $260.73 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The stock has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $378.71 and a 200-day moving average of $365.67.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

