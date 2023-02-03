LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Gap Up to $3.32

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.32, but opened at $3.45. LexinFintech shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 583,837 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LX shares. UBS Group upgraded LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CLSA raised LexinFintech from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

LexinFintech Stock Up 4.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $702.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 8.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 11.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,460,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 11.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares during the period. 14.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

