Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $39.46, but opened at $41.27. Brinker International shares last traded at $40.39, with a volume of 566,458 shares traded.
The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.25. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brinker International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.06.
Brinker International Trading Up 3.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.00.
Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.
