Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $39.46, but opened at $41.27. Brinker International shares last traded at $40.39, with a volume of 566,458 shares traded.

The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.25. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brinker International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brinker International Trading Up 3.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,191,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Brinker International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Signal LP purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $805,000.

The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.00.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.