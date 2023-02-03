Truist Financial Raises Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target to $310.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $287.71.

Shares of INSP opened at $256.94 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $142.74 and a twelve month high of $272.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -140.40 and a beta of 1.47.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total value of $2,040,828.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total transaction of $2,040,828.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $130,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,776 shares of company stock worth $14,328,270. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

