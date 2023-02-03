Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBLA opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $0.64. Panbela Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00.

Panbela Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PBLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBLA. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Panbela Therapeutics by 46,589.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 190,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $588,000. 9.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

