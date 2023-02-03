Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB) Downgraded by Compass Point to “Sell”

Compass Point cut shares of Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.00.

Ponce Financial Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Ponce Financial Group stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. Ponce Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $230.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52.

Institutional Trading of Ponce Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 88,172.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Ponce Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ponce Financial Group by 7,117.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 27,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ponce Financial Group by 834.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 186,066 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ponce Financial Group by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 43,487 shares during the period. 40.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ponce Financial Group

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It operates as a holding company for Ponce Bank and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc Ponce Bank is a federally-chartered stock savings association and Mortgage World is a mortgage banking entity subject to the comprehensive regulation and examination of the New York State Department of Financial Services.

