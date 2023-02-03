Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Up to $22.75

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.75, but opened at $23.67. Weibo shares last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 233,599 shares changing hands.

WB has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Weibo in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weibo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.62. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $453.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.31 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 2.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Weibo by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 36,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Weibo by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Weibo by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Weibo by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Weibo by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,044,000 after buying an additional 171,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

