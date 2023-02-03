Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $13.01

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.01, but opened at $13.50. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 602,695 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $16.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Dada Nexus Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $347.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.04 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Dada Nexus by 47.4% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 46,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 14,877 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Dada Nexus by 72.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the second quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 122.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 289,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 159,607 shares in the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

