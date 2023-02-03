Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Up to $3.35

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.35, but opened at $3.50. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 982 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.95.
Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.
