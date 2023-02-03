Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Up to $3.35

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.35, but opened at $3.50. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 982 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Itaú Corpbanca Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itaú Corpbanca

About Itaú Corpbanca

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 265,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 176,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

Featured Articles

