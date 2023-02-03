Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Up to $7.06

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.06, but opened at $7.34. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 289,521 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BBVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.28) to €6.90 ($7.50) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.28) to €7.00 ($7.61) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.30 ($5.76) to €5.80 ($6.30) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.74) to €6.50 ($7.07) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 300.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 61,633 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

