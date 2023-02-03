Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Up to $7.06

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.06, but opened at $7.34. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 289,521 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have commented on BBVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.28) to €6.90 ($7.50) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.28) to €7.00 ($7.61) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.30 ($5.76) to €5.80 ($6.30) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.74) to €6.50 ($7.07) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.48.
The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.
