Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Gap Up to $9.89

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.89, but opened at $10.30. Editas Medicine shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 330,111 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Editas Medicine Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 784.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 43.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,982,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,469,000 after acquiring an additional 258,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,876,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,792,000 after acquiring an additional 202,642 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 103.1% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,279,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,656,000 after acquiring an additional 649,370 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 10.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,076,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Featured Articles

