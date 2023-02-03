TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $7.31

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.31, but opened at $7.61. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 1,098,867 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.94 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.30 to $4.70 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, CICC Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

TAL Education Group Stock Down 1.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,002,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

