Gil Chapman Sells 4,800 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Stock

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) Director Gil Chapman sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $69,696.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $693.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.66. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $16.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.15.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $42.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 8.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

Featured Articles

