Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) CFO Gregory N. Henry Sells 5,071 Shares

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $76,217.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 289,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,471.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $751.65 million, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26. Couchbase, Inc. has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $25.03.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $38.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.57 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.92% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BASE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 170.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 90.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,956,000 after acquiring an additional 571,620 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the second quarter worth about $7,791,000. EVR Research LP grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 24.1% during the third quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,252,000 after acquiring an additional 411,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $4,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

BASE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush started coverage on Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Couchbase in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.70.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Further Reading

