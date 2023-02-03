Anthony P. Walsh Sells 12,479 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 12,479 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $78,243.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,778.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 33.17 and a quick ratio of 33.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on NovaGold Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on NovaGold Resources from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,715 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 679.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 151,974 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 132,487 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,758 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 98,422 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

