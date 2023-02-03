Anthony P. Walsh Sells 12,479 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 12,479 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $78,243.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,778.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 33.17 and a quick ratio of 33.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 0.77.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on NovaGold Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on NovaGold Resources from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.
NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.
