Lisa Stirling Sells 5,017 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $90,506.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,485 shares in the company, valued at $513,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $24.22. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $579,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,150,090 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $35,089,000 after purchasing an additional 50,239 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 102,825 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth about $395,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.36.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.