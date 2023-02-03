Insider Selling: C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) CEO Sells $93,482.24 in Stock

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas F. Cherry sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $93,482.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,623.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

C&F Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $60.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.94. C&F Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $63.76.

C&F Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded C&F Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in C&F Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in C&F Financial by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in C&F Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in C&F Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Featured Stories

