Insider Buying: Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG) Senior Officer Purchases C$181,250.00 in Stock

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Angus Cole bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$72.50 per share, with a total value of C$181,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,198,250.

Clairvest Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSE CVG opened at C$73.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$73.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$71.88. Clairvest Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$55.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52.

Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$2.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$71.76 million for the quarter.

Clairvest Group Company Profile

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid-market, growth equity investments, growth capital, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, facility services, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, food, beverage and co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, residential HVAC services, healthcare services, multiunit healthcare, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial distribution and services, information technology and information services, media and marketing, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

