Thomas L. Travis Sells 6,500 Shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Stock

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $175,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,666,641.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bank7 Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.02. Bank7 Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.53. The company has a market cap of $273 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.62.

Bank7 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank7

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank7 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bank7 by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank7 by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank7 by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank7 by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Bank7 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

