Thomas L. Travis Sells 6,500 Shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Stock

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $175,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,666,641.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Bank7 Stock Up 5.0 %
NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.02. Bank7 Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.53. The company has a market cap of $273 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.62.
Bank7 Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.88%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Bank7 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Bank7 Company Profile
Bank7 Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.
