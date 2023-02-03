Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Sells $131,205.00 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $131,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,515.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $91.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.28 and a one year high of $123.25. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AKAM. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 141,258 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 57,756 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117,614 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

