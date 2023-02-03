Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Sells $168,773.22 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) Director Don W. Kassing sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $168,773.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,545 shares in the company, valued at $376,269.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Penumbra Stock Performance

PEN opened at $265.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.40 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.82 and a 200 day moving average of $191.31. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.86 and a fifty-two week high of $266.63.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $213.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Penumbra from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Penumbra from $212.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Penumbra from $255.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,981,000 after acquiring an additional 15,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.