Morningside Venture Investment Sells 30,000 Shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Stock

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,632,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,923,981.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Morningside Venture Investment also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 25th, Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $342,500.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Morningside Venture Investment sold 80,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $544,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Morningside Venture Investment sold 6,114 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $41,514.06.

On Thursday, January 12th, Morningside Venture Investment sold 5,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $33,850.00.

On Thursday, January 5th, Morningside Venture Investment sold 12,162 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $84,769.14.

Kezar Life Sciences Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR opened at $7.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.23. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 31.15 and a current ratio of 31.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kezar Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:KZR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kezar Life Sciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,770,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,391 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 98,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 62,326 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

Featured Articles

