Insider Buying: Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Purchases $249,375.00 in Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) Director Eric Andersen purchased 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,263,103 shares in the company, valued at $14,399,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eric Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Eric Andersen purchased 24,708 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $280,682.88.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $159.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.45 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MACK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 27,138 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 316,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 19,767 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 765,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC grew its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 97,095 shares in the last quarter. 59.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

