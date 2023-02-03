Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) General Counsel Sells $273,071.10 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 10,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $273,071.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 68,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,050.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Peter Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 18th, Peter Butterfield sold 7,862 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $204,805.10.

Flywire Stock Up 3.5 %

Flywire stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -62.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.35. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $32.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.94 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLYW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Flywire by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Flywire by 65.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Flywire by 170.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership grew its position in Flywire by 6.0% in the third quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flywire in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

