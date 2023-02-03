Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells $234,843.56 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DexCom Trading Up 0.3 %

DXCM stock opened at $108.03 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $134.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after buying an additional 65,516 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth $209,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 60.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 26.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About DexCom

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

