Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Director Sells C$298,946.70 in Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG) Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 175,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total transaction of C$298,946.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$107,937.64.

Ur-Energy Price Performance

Shares of URE stock opened at C$1.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.63. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.26 and a 52-week high of C$2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$390.47 million and a P/E ratio of -12.15.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Ur-Energy

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

(Get Rating)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Stories

