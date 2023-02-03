Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Major Shareholder Sells $265,550.74 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 145,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $265,550.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,199,374 shares in the company, valued at $27,662,860.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 31st, Barry Canton sold 149,554 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $276,674.90.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Barry Canton sold 158,748 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $274,634.04.

On Monday, January 23rd, Barry Canton sold 143,808 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $251,664.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Barry Canton sold 199,843 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $341,731.53.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Barry Canton sold 151,530 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $281,845.80.

On Thursday, January 12th, Barry Canton sold 190,343 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $323,583.10.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Barry Canton sold 157,798 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $236,697.00.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $58,734.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Barry Canton sold 206,448 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $344,768.16.

On Thursday, December 15th, Barry Canton sold 103,547 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $166,710.67.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a current ratio of 11.71. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $6.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 668.49% and a negative return on equity of 85.90%. The company had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.28 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DNA shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.3% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 351,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 32.1% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 74,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 11.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

