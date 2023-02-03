Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) CEO Aaron P. Graft Sells 34,000 Shares

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 34,000 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,836,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,393,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Triumph Financial Stock Up 10.3 %

Shares of TFIN stock opened at $64.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $100.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Triumph Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

