Analyzing Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) & Aristocrat Group (OTCMKTS:ASCC)

Aristocrat Group (OTCMKTS:ASCC – Get Rating) and Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aristocrat Group and Dolphin Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Aristocrat Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aristocrat Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dolphin Entertainment $35.73 million 0.61 -$6.46 million ($0.58) -3.86

Aristocrat Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dolphin Entertainment.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Aristocrat Group has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dolphin Entertainment has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aristocrat Group and Dolphin Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aristocrat Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Dolphin Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dolphin Entertainment has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 346.43%. Given Dolphin Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dolphin Entertainment is more favorable than Aristocrat Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.2% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aristocrat Group and Dolphin Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aristocrat Group N/A N/A N/A Dolphin Entertainment -10.47% -15.84% -7.76%

Summary

Dolphin Entertainment beats Aristocrat Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aristocrat Group

(Get Rating)

Aristocrat Group Corp. engages in the provision distilled spirits products. It offers vodka under the Big Box Vodka brand. The company was founded by Melanie S. Maute on July 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Dolphin Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. engages in the provision of entertainment marketing and content development. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment Publicity and Marketing, and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment consists of 42West, The Door, Viewpoint, and Shore Fire Media. The Content Production segment consists of Dolphin Entertainment and Dolphin Films. The company was founded on March 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Aristocrat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aristocrat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.